Deaths Death Notices
DZIENGIELEWSKI, David F.
DZIENGIELEWSKI - David F. Of Depew, March 10, 2019. Beloved companion of Jody Jaworowicz; dear brother of Wayne (Debra), Robert (Judith) and Edwin (late Betty); also survived by nieces, nephews, special family, friends and Deuce. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering Tuesday 10-11 AM in St. John Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Avenue, Depew, where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make memorials to Families Touched by MS., P.O. Box 5165, Broadway, Suite 200, Depew, NY 14043.
Funeral Home:
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc.
Guest BookPowered by Facebook