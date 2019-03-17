DZIENGIELEWSKI, David F.

DZIENGIELEWSKI - David F. Of Depew, March 10, 2019. Beloved companion of Jody Jaworowicz; dear brother of Wayne (Debra), Robert (Judith) and Edwin (late Betty); also survived by nieces, nephews, special family, friends and Deuce. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering Tuesday 10-11 AM in St. John Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Avenue, Depew, where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make memorials to Families Touched by MS., P.O. Box 5165, Broadway, Suite 200, Depew, NY 14043.