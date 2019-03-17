DUNBAR, Kathleen Patricia

DUNBAR - Kathleen Patricia Age 59, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away March 5, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her mother Sheila Dunbar and her brother Kevin Dunbar. She is survived by her father John "Jack" Dunbar; sisters: Nancy Hubbard and Patricia Dunbar; nephew Kevin Hubbard and niece Molly McConnell. She shared beautiful memories and was loved by her friends (and animals) in St. Augustine Beach. Kathleen was nurturing, charismatic and supportive to friends and family. May she rest in peace at the side of her brother Kevin and mother Sheila. A memorial will be held in her honor on March 24, 2019 from 4-7 PM at The Preserves Clubhouse, 1000 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL 32080.