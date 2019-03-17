DUFFY, Janice A. (Zajac)

March 12, 2019, of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved wife of the late George T. Duffy; devoted mother of Mary (Robert) Weissflach and JoAnn (Michael) Thomasson; cherished grandmother of Robert and Sofia Weissflach and Anna Thomasson; daughter of the late Anthony and Evelyn (nee Lus) Zajac; loving sister of Gerald (Eugenia) Zajac; dearest aunt of Michael Zajac, Thomas Zajac, and Jodie Cansdale; dear friend of Rita Lus and Ann Collins. Friends received on Tuesday from 4 - 8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday 10 AM at St. Peter & Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Hamburg, NY. Please assemble at church. Please leave your online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.