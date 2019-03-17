DORSEY, Gloria (Bates)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 15, 2019, beloved wife of the late Gerald E. Dorsey; devoted mother of William M. (Karen) Dorsey, Jacquelyn Chisholm, Daniel (Annette) Dorsey and Richard (Kimberly) Dorsey; cherished grandmother of Adam, Amanda, Matthew, Bryan, Jason, Claire, Rachel, Alexis, Lauren and Nathan; loving daughter of the late William and Amelia Bates; dear sister of David (Paula) Bates and the late Margie and Elaine; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday morning from 9-11 o'clock. Funeral service immediately follows. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com