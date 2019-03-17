DOBERSTEIN, Norman A.

DOBERSTEIN - Norman A. March 9, 2019, of Franklinville. Surviving is his loving companion Claudette Tremblay, his children Eric, Lance, Heath Doberstein, Vivian Stephens, Tina, Frederick, Anthony Palmeri, Julie Zega, 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Friends may gather with the family on Friday from 2-5 PM at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, followed by a Memorial Mass Saturday (March 23, 2019) at 10 AM in St. Philomena's R.C. Church, 26 Plymouth Ave., Franklinville, NY 14737, where the family encourages memorials be made to. Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com