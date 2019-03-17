DABNEY, Lois (Blayton)

DABNEY - Lois (nee Blayton)

Age 95, peacefully passed away Monday December 10, 2018 in Columbia, Maryland. Lois was born November 1st, 1923 in Washington, D.C. to Oletha (Brown) and Benjamin Blayton, the 2nd of four children. Growing up in D.C. she attended the Twelfth Street Christian Church, where her parents were leaders. Lois graduated from Dunbar High School and later received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Spelman College, Atlanta, Georgia, in 1945. Following graduation, Lois went to work at the Friendly Inn Resident Settlement House in Cleveland, Ohio. While there she obtained a Master's Degree in Social Science Administration from Western Reserve University (now known as Case Western Reserve) Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences. At an Omega Psi Phi Christmas party, Lois was introduced to a dashing dentist by his sister, Marietta, and they married September 4, 1949. Following service at Scott Air Force base, St. Louis, Mo., Dr. Dabney and his wife moved to the Buffalo area in the early 1950's. They raised three daughters, influenced nieces, nephews and many of their children's friends, and the community, as residents of Hamlin Park for over sixty (60) years. Combining a love of art and her professional social work skills, Lois worked at the Friendship House in Lackawanna and Neighborhood House in the Fruitbelt early in her career. Applying her professional skills and a sincere vision for changing lives, Lois worked with teens and families in the Western New York area while at the Children's' Aid Society and the West Seneca Developmental Center, retiring in 1993. Lois had amazing energy from sunrise until way past sunset as a working mother, wife, volunteer and artist. She painted in oil and water color; drew and in later years created interesting pieces of enameled art. She supported many arts organizations in Buffalo; she served on the Know Your Neighbor Panel, and was a volunteer over the years for many organizations including the United Negro College Fund, the Blue Rose Foundation, the Urban League and professional Social Work groups. She was named YWCA Woman of the Year recognizing her community work. Although she was committed to the success of many organizations through the years, she was an ongoing supporter of the American Assn. of University Women and her favorite social organization, the Girl Friends, Inc. Lois saw a lot of change in the world during her long years, often chaotic and dramatic; however, she moved through the world with a pleasant attitude, kind spirit and elegance. Lois saw the good and the positive, she rarely appeared to get stressed, "modeling the passage of time with grace, strength, humor and love" which is reflected in her final countenance, a face of 95 years with smooth, glowing skin and barely a wrinkle. We hope we may each embody, in some way, the principles of caring for others, bringing change in the world and finding enjoyment while doing it. She was "Phenomenal Woman". Lois is survived by three daughters, Anita E. Dabney (Austin, TX), Margaret S. Dabney (NYC, NY), Olivia L. Farrow (Columbia, MD); granddaughters Imani E. B. Dabney, Maya B. Farrow; sister Gwendolyn B. Robinson (Hyattsville, MD); a host of nieces and nephews including the Gayle siblings (Alana, Karalenne, Helene, Jacob and Geoffrey); and many cousins and friends. She is predeceased by husband, Dr. Oliver J. Dabney, parents Oletha and Benjamin Blayton, sister Beatrice Williams and brother, Benjamin Blayton, Jr. A Memorial & Celebration of Life: Burchfield Penney Art Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222 on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 2-4 PM. Gifts may be made to: Spelman College 50 Spelman Ln., Atlanta, Georgia 30314; American Assn. of University Women AAUW, P.O. Box 894, Buffalo, NY 14225; Buffalo Branch of the NAACP, 395 E. Ferry Street Buffalo, NY 14208. Share your memories at: www.witzkefuneralhomes.com