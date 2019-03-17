COOPER, Betty A.

COOPER - Betty A. March 8, 2019, of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Jack C. Cooper; dear sister of Joan ( Frederick) Stonebraker and Irene (late Harold) Nendze; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Betty's wishes were to have a private burial in Elmlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Hospice or the SPCA.Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com