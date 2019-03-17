CONNORS, Daniel G.

CONNORS - Daniel G. Of Williamsville, NY, formerly of West Seneca, NY, March 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (Jones) Connors; dearest father of Jennifer (Stephen) Pellicane, Daniel (Kelly) Connors, Brenda (Raymond) Blush, John Czech, Elizabeth (Ryan) Richardson, and Thomas (Ashley) Czech; grandfather of Connor, Olivia, Fiona, Gabriella, Jacob, Liam, Cecilia, Daniel, Alexander, and Grayson; brother of Patrick (Patricia) and the late Robert Connors; also survived by nieces and nephews; survived by his loyal pet and companion Maggie Mae. No prior visitation. Family will be present to receive guests from 9-9:30 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY, Saturday, March 23, 2019, where a Memorial Mass will immediately follow at 9:30 AM. Mr. Connors was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a retired Patrolman and Detective with the West Seneca Police Department for 39 years, a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars, member and past President of Southtowns Woodcarvers of Western New York, and the British Car Club. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com