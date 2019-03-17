CODD, Ralph W.

CODD - Ralph W. Age 93, of Springville, Friday, March 15, 2019, beloved husband of 72 years of Marjorie (nee Weast) Codd; father of Jeffrey (Martha) Codd, Linda (Duane) Bunnell and Kim (Michael) Gerwitz; brother of the late Helen Sherman and Betty Ruth Koch; also survived by seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, West Valley. Memorials may be made to The Pines Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 9822 Main St., Machias 14101 or a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Full notice and online register at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com