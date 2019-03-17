CIULKOWSKI, Luzie M. "Lucy" (Christoph)

Age 90, March 15, 2019, beloved wife of the late Willy H. Ciulkowski; devoted mother of Barbara (Sal) Arcadipane, Bernd (Ann) Ciulkowski and Ute (Charles) Berthiaume; loving grandmother of Christopher and Nicole Arcadipane, Tara, Nicholas (Catherine) and Michael Ciulkowski and Brittney Berthiaume and great-grandmother of Bryana Desalvo, Alex (Jen) Ciulkowski, Dylon Arcadipane, Leighanna Berthiaume and great-great-grandmother of Luzie Ciulkowski. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Monday from 3-7 PM, where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Niagara Hospice. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com