City of Tonawanda poised to exceed state property tax cap again

The City of Tonawanda could exceed the state's property tax cap for the fifth year in a row in its budget for 2020.

The Tonawanda Common Council on Tuesday is set to vote to allow the city's 2020 budget to go beyond the state's 2 percent cap. The actual increase in the tax levy — the amount a municipality collects in property taxes — won't be known until the city begins budget deliberations later this year.

But Tonawanda officials in recent years have raised alarms about the city's financial difficulties. The tax levy rose 12.9 percent in the $24.1 million 2019 budget.

State law requires 60 percent of the voters on the Council to approve the request to exceed the tax levy.

The city held a public hearing on this matter on March 5.