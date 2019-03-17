CARTER, Viola (Arrington)

CARTER - Viola (nee Arrington)

March 10, 2019, beloved wife of the late Charles H. Carter; loving sister of Rommie, Sr. (Ethel A.), Belinda C. Arrington; sister-in-law of Joseph Spencer and Shirley Bell; aunt of a host of nieces, nephews; survived by a host of other family and friends. Wake Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 AM. Funeral 12 Noon at Greater Love Fellowship Church, 2205 Genesee St. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME.