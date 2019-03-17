Canisius College men's basketball won't play in postseason

The Canisius College men's basketball team won't be going to the postseason.

School officials withdrew from consideration for the College Basketball Insider tournament during the weekend. The field for the tournament was announced late Sunday night.

The Golden Griffins played in the CBI last season for the first time, its fifth postseason bid in six years at that point.. Canisius lost to Jacksonville State, 80-78, in overtime.

Canisius finished 15-17 this season and was 11-7 in the MAAC to earn the conference tournament's second seed. The Griffs lost to Monmouth, 73-59, in the tournament semifinals.