BUSSI, George S., Jr.

Of Hamburg, NY, March 15, 2019. Loving husband of Barbara M. Bussi (nee Rauch); cherished father of Susan (Scot) Brown, Christine (Brock) Bullock, and Georgina (Mark) Adamchick; loving grandfather of six grandchildren; brother of Joseph (late Jean) Bussi. Mr. Bussi was the former owner of Camp Road Auto Center. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com