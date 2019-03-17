Ex-Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick returns to AFC East with Dolphins

Ryan Fitzpatrick is coming back to the AFC East.

The former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets quarterback has signed a two-year contract and is expected to start for the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports.

The deal is worth $11 million with incentives that could increase the total to $17 million to $20 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

He could potentially replace Ryan Tannehill, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans on Friday.

The New York Post, for one, was not impressed. A story on its website had the headline, "Ryan Fitzpatrick to Dolphins as tanking plan clarifies."

"Ryan Fitzpatrick will have a starting job, and the Dolphins will have a lot of losses. Everyone wins!" the Post wrote.

The Dolphins become the 36-year-old Fitzpatrick's seventh organization. He has 190 touchdowns and 148 interceptions in 141 games. He spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and started the first three games last season when Jameis Winston was suspended. He was the first quarterback to throw for 400 yards in three consecutive games, posting a league-best 1,230 yards at the time.