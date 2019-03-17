BRYAN, Roger C.

Of Akron, NY, March 15, 2019, at age 68, beloved husband of Denise (nee Peters); loving father of Jennifer (Darryl) Shannon, Michele Wiley and Roger (Jessica) Bryan; devoted grandfather of Bre, Hanna, Hailey, Sean and Colin; dear brother of Mary Ann Gannon and the late Bob Butkowski and Alex Bryan; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at McGruder's Restaurant, 4995 Broadway, Depew, NY 14043, Saturday, March 23, from 2-6 PM. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com