BORKOWSKI, Regina (Chojnacki)

BORKOWSKI - Regina

(nee Chojnacki)

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on March 11, 2019, at the age of 89. born August 8, 1929; loving wife of the late Stanley J. Borkowski; daughter of the late Anthony and Hedwig (Ratajczak) Chojnacki, she is survived by her sons, Richard (Linda) Borkowski and James (Carmela) Borkowski; grandchildren, Heather (Brian) Hammer, Rebecca (Craig) Syracuse, Devin (Rebecca) Bable, Stephanie (Eric) Mayer, Hillary (Brian) Strauss, Alex (Crystal) Bable, Melissa (Drew) Pakusch and Brian (Jaqueline) Borkowski; great- grandchildren, Austin, Mason, Ariana, Ryan, Teagan, Trevor, Levi, Colton and Gavin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanley Borkowski (1991); daughter, Diana Borkowski (1968); sisters, Frances (1993), Matilda (2015) and Adele (2019). Celebration of Regina's life will be scheduled at a later date.