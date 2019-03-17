BEVILACQUA, Gloria S. (Nola)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 16, 2019, at the age of 92, beloved wife of the late Salvatore C. Bevilacqua; devoted mother of Samuel (Janice) Bevilacqua, James (Lynn) Bevilacqua, Ronald (Mary) Bevilacqua and Simone (William) Lines; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Michael) Gugliuzza, William Lines, Amy (Ben) Clarke, Michael Bevilacqua and Katelyn Bevilacqua; loving daughter of the late Vincenzo and Katherine Nola; dear sister of the late Ross (Sue), Cosmo, Vincent and Marion (Eugene); also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Elmwood Ave., Tonawanda (please assemble at the cemetery). Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be at www.lombardofuneralhome.com