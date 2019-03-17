BETZOLD, Patricia E. (McPhee)

BETZOLD - Patricia E.

(nee Mcphee)

Of Akron, at the age of 83, on March 8, 2019. Wife of the late Gary M. Betzold. Mother of Gary M. (Annette) Betzold. Sister of the late Donald J. (Sandra) McPhee. Grandmother of Samantha (Adam) Lynch and Eric Betzold. Great-grandmother of Brooklyn Lynch. Companion of the late Richard Goodie. Visitation Friday, March 22nd from 4-7 p.m. at BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 130 Main St., Akron (716-542-9522), where services will follow at 7 p.m. Mrs. Betzold was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Pvt. Leonard Post, Jr. VFW # 6251. Please visit

