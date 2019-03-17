BEATS, Martha M.

BEATS - Martha M. Of Alden, NY, March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Howard G. Beats; dear mother of James (Deborah), John (Pam), Charles (Kelly), Robert (Jennifer), Carol (Kenneth) Grzkowiak and the late Howard Beats; also survived by 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Private Funeral Services were held from the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, Alden, NY. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Elma or to the Urban Christian Ministries. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com