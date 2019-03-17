BARRY, James W.

BARRY - James W. On March 14, 2019, of West seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Irma; loving father of Pamela Tremonte, Peter (Diane), Michael (Cheryl), James (Tammy), and Susan (Darin) Spalti; devoted grandfather of Lisa, Brandon (Emily Rose), Nicole, Lauren (Corey), Jordan (Remington), Gina, Amber, James and Gregory; dear great-grandfather of Lucah, Sam and George. Friends will be received Friday, March 22nd, 3-8 PM, LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., same as Curtin Funeral Home, 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY, 716-627-2919, where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 9 AM. Jim was a 35 year employee of the Buffalo News and a Gold Member of The Carriagers Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's honor to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Online condolences at www.LAKESIDEFUNERALHOME.com