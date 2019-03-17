Ballard, Harriett H. (Horton)

Of Hamburg, NY, March 15, 2019, beloved wife of the late Earl T. Ballard; loving mother of Gordon (Brian Olinski) Ballard and Daryl (Kathleen Wilson) Ballard; cherished grandma of Austin Ballard; dear sister of the late Marilyn Wershoven, Kenneth Horton and Barbara Peckham; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Harriett was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Hamburg Township Post #1419 and Hamburg BPW. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com