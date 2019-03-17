ARNOLD, Hugh P.

ARNOLD - Hugh P. Departed this life March 14, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Ora Lee (nee Allen) Arnold; loving father of Hugh P., Jr., Annette L. and Doreen L. Arnold; son of the late Ernest Sr. and Jessie Mae (nee Hilley) Arnold; dearest brother of Barbara Green-Bunch, the late Ernest Arnold, Jr., the late Alfred J. Arnold, and the late Gloria Redd; also survived by five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 11 AM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., where Funeral Services will follow at 12 noon. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share your condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com