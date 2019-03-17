Amherst eyes raising general skate fees at Northtown Center

Skaters could pay more next season to glide and twirl around the ice at the Northtown Center at Amherst.

The Amherst Town Board on Monday could vote to raise the general skate fee for the facility at 1615 Amherst Manor Drive for the first time since 2005, according to a resolution on the board agenda.

The rates would rise by 67 percent, from $3 to $5, for residents with a Town of Amherst ID card and by 33 percent, from $6 to $8, for non-residents. The cost of renting skates also would rise from $3 to $5.

The rate increases would bring in an estimated $66,260 in new revenue for the town's Youth and Recreation Department.

If approved, the new rate schedule would take effect Sept. 1.