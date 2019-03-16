TRESS, Richard Mark

TRESS - Richard Mark 67, of Batavia, passed away on March 14, 2019. Son of the late Richard L. and Catherine (Lewis) Tress; devoted father of Nathan Tress and Jeffrey (Kara) Tress; loving grandfather of Juniper Tress; brother of Marianne Dudley, Eric Tress, Bill Tress, and Margaret Saxman. Mark was Postmaster in Eden and South Wales and President of the Board of Directors of the Holland Boys and Girls Club. Mark was also a respected and well-loved coach, referee, and umpire. All are welcome to call on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 5-7 PM at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Co., Inc., 329-333 West Main St., Batavia, NY 14020, where a 7 PM Funeral Service will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads House, a hospice care home that so affectionately treated Mark the last two months of his life, www.crossroadshouse.com PO Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021. For more information, please call (585) 343-8260, or to leave a message of condolence, visit http://www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com