Of Eden, NY. It is with sadness that the family shares the news of his sudden death on March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Paula (nee Reed) Szymkowiak; loving father of Claire, Derek, Chad and four-legged son Bandit; brother of Beatrice (late Frank) Szymkowiak, Anthony (Nancy) Szymkowiak and Veronica (Benny Lopez) Szymkowiak; longtime friend of Rick (Sophie Sims) Lopez; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, 3-8 PM, at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., with Funeral Services at 7:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Buffalo Hospice, Inc. David was a Vietnam Veteran in the Marine Corps, former employee of Republic Steel and the Buffalo Sewer Authority.