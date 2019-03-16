SZYMANSKI, Martin F.

SZYMANSKI - Martin F. March 8, 2019. Devoted father of Kate (Anthony) Kronbeck and Alan (Rachelle) Szymanski; loving grandfather of five grandchildren; dear son of Sally and the late Frank Szymanski; cherished brother of Linda (Christopher) Matecki and the late Kenneth Szymanski; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Szymanski was a member of the Mason's Western Star Lodge # 1185, Lackawanna, NY. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Monday from 3-6 pm at which time a funeral service will be held. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be shared at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com