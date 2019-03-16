STINZIANI, Enzo

STINZIANI - Enzo March 14, 2019, age 78. Beloved husband of 58 years to Joanne R. (nee Rescigno) Stinziani; loving father of Enzo (Maria) Stinziani and Maria Stinziani; cherished grandfather of Christina Stinziani; also survived by family in Italy. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 12:45 PM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Anthony of Padua Church, 160 Court Street, Buffalo, at 1:30 PM. Friends invited. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com