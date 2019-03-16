Reeds Jenss collecting prom gowns Saturday

The Colvin Cleaners Gowns for Prom program strives to provide every young woman in Western New York with a prom gown who can't afford one. The gowns are altered, dry-cleaned and delivered in advance of the high school prom.

Gown donations are being accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Reeds Jenss, 4001 Maple Road, Amherst, and at 3515 Abbott Road, Orchard Park.

Donors will receive a $10 gift card from Colvin Cleaners.

"We encourage everyone to go through their closets to find gowns they will no longer use, and drop them off Saturday at the two participating Reeds Jenss locations,” said Paul Billoni, owner of Colvin Cleaners.