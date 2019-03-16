North Collins man charged with grabbing Walmart employee's breast

A North Collins man has been charged with grabbing the breast of a female employee at a Walmart store in Springville, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened Feb. 24. Deputies were told a newspaper/publication deliveryman grabbed the woman and were shown in-store surveillance footage, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Dennis Bertino, 58, was charged Thursday with misdemeanor sexual abuse. He was released after being issued appearance tickets for Springville Village Court, the Sheriff's Office said.