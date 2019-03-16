Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning. Three meetings with Caps in two weeks started Saturday. East final preview? (1)

2. Calgary Flames. First team with consecutive five-point games (Gaudreau 6, Tkachuk 5) since 2009 Ducks. (3)

3. San Jose Sharks. Started March 6-0 before home loss to Panthers. (4)

4. Boston Bruins. Trio of regulation losses after end of 19-game point streak. (2)

5. Washington Capitals. At age 33, Ovechkin headed for first 50-goal season since 2015-16. (5)

6. Toronto Maple Leafs. Allowed 5-plus goals in three straight home games for first time since 2011. (6)

7. New York Islanders. In fight for Metro title, will likely rue two losses to the Flyers this month. (7)

8. Pittsburgh Penguins. 15-0-3 record vs. Sabres, including 9-0-2 on road, is NHL's longest active point streak vs. an opponent. (10)

9. Winnipeg Jets. Massive week looming: Three-game California trip, then host Predators in Central showdown. (8)

10. Nashville Predators. Simmonds with just one assist in first seven games since trade. (9)

11. Vegas Golden Knights. Pacioretty stuns Stars with goal 18 seconds into game. (11)

12. Columbus Blue Jackets. Bobrovsky stymies Canes with 46-save shutout. (15)

13. Carolina Hurricanes. Outshot Blue Jackets, 22-2, in second period of shutout loss. (13)

14. Montreal Canadiens. Price passes Plante for franchise record with 315th victory in net. (12)

15. St. Louis Blues. Lots of shots, not many goals in losses vs. Coyotes and Senators. (14)

16. Dallas Stars. Bishop pushes franchise record shutout streak to 230:53. (16)

17. Arizona Coyotes. Matched franchise record with NHL-high 15th shorthanded goal of season. (18)

18. Florida Panthers. Hoffman connects for game-winner in surprising victory in San Jose. (21)

19. Minnesota Wild. Scored just one goal in two losses that opened five-game homestand. (17)

20. Philadelphia Flyers. Just about toast after blowing 5-2 lead in Toronto. (19)

21. Colorado Avalanche. Still can't believe shot counter read 36-9 in third period vs. Sabres. (20)

22. Chicago Blackhawks. DeBrincat closing on becoming franchise's third 21-year-old with 40-plus goals. (24)

23. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid gets to 100 points for third straight season. (23)

24. Buffalo Sabres. Franchise's low moments just keep getting lower. (22)

25. Vancouver Canucks. Motte's two goals in 11 seconds spark win over Rangers. (26)

26. New York Rangers. Four goals, one point in three Western Canada losses. (25)

27. Anaheim Ducks. Surprised Avs night after 6-1 drubbing in Arizona. (27)

28. New Jersey Devils. Won in Edmonton and Vancouver after 9-4 disaster in Calgary. (28)

29. Detroit Red Wings. Fell to 0-13-2 against Tampa Bay, league's longest active losing streak vs. an opponent. (29)

30. Los Angeles Kings. Still only four points ahead of Sens for 31st overall. (30)

31. Ottawa Senators. One way to land in last: Just 9-25-2 on the road. (31)