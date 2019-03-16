Neighbors help man trapped by flames inside Town of Niagara home

Neighbors with garden hoses sprayed water on flames while two other men rescued a resident trapped inside a burning home Thursday morning in the Town of Niagara.

Town police were called to 5003 Tuscarora Road shortly after 9 a.m. for a house fire with a male resident trapped inside, "surrounded by flames." Upon their arrival, they saw several neighbors using garden hoses on the flames while two other men were assisting the man inside. He was conscious and breathing, according to reports. The extent of his injuries was not reported.

Investigators said the fire appeared to have started in the living room area. Town of Niagara Active Hose fire company finished knocking back the fire and ventilating the residence. No damage estimate was available.