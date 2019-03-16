Motorcyclist charged with DWI, accused of throwing helmet at passing car

A Jamestown man was charged with driving while intoxicated early Saturday after Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies found him walking down the road in Stockton, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to an area on Route 60 at about 7:20 a.m. for a motorcyclist who abandoned his bike on the roadway and may have been intoxicated.

Deputies determined Grant H. Monroe was intoxicated and had thrown his motorcycle helmet into traffic, damaging a passing vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.

Monroe, 42, was charged with DWI and third-degree criminal mischief, and also ticketed for parking on pavement.