Man stabbed outside store runs to ECMC for treatment

A man was stabbed early Saturday outside a Leroy Avenue corner store, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim told police his attacker asked for money as he was leaving the store, near Marigold Avenue. After the victim did not comply with the man's request, the assailant tried to search his pockets, according to the report.

When the victim fought back, the other man stabbed the victim three times in the upper arm with an unknown sharp object before fleeing the scene.

The victim ran several blocks south to Erie County Medical Center for treatment, where he was expected to receive stitches for his wounds, according to the report.