LEE, Irene A.

LEE - Irene A. Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 14, 2019; beloved wife of the late Leo R. Lee; devoted mother of Karen (Charles) Gugino, Mark (Christine) Lee and Kristine (Timothy) Gavin; cherished grandmother of Charles (Jacqueline), Noah, Timothy (Kelly), Caitlin (Brian), Michael (Alicia) and the late David Gugino and Andrew Lee; adored great-grandmother of 14 great-grandchildren; loving sister of the late Thaddeus Pinakiewicz. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel, 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Avenue, Sunday from 12-4 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Paul II Little Church, 2052 Lakeview Rd., Lake View, Monday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Condolences shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com