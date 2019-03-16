Lackawanna workshop looking to link veterans with services

A workshop for active military, veterans and their families will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the Lackawanna Senior Center. The hour-long session will be led by WNY Heroes Inc., a non-profit organization that provides veterans access to financial assistance, family care services, holiday gifts, food – even school supplies.

Partner organizations provide direct support or link veterans with physical and mental health care, legal services and workforce development opportunities.

Chris Kreiger, Sr., president and co-founder of WNYHeroes, will join Mayor Geoffrey Szymanski, city clerk Jeff DePasquale and City Council President Annette Iafallo to lead the workshop.

Staff from the Erie County clerk’s office will also be on hand to process honorably discharged veterans for the Thank A Vet Program. Veterans are asked to bring their original DD 214 discharge paper.

The senior center is located at 230 Martin Road.