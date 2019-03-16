KRAMER, Edward J.

KRAMER - Edward J. Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Jacqueline A. (nee Koster) Kramer; devoted father of Todd (Diane) Kramer; cherished Papa of Jonathan; loving son of the late Edward and Martha Kramer; dear brother of Florence (Duncan) Rhodes, the late Anthony (Judy) Kramer, and his late twin brother Louis (late Nancy) Kramer; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Josaphat's Church, 20 Peoria Ave., Cheektowaga, on Monday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Edward served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong resident of North Tonawanda, a retired employee of the City of North Tonawanda, and an employee for 23 years at Roblin Steel. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com