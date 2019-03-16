KIEFFER, Elizabeth (Blynt) "Betsy" (Dickerson)

Passed away at her home in Nokomis, FL, November 25, 2018, predeceased by her parents, Julian and Edith Dickerson and beloved brother, Lee. She leaves a daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren, as well as cousins and friends who loved her and miss her. Betsy taught in the East Aurora School District for over 25 years. Donations may be made in Betsy's memory to Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Dr., Englewood, FL 34224 or through their website www.Humane.org