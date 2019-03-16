Share this article

print logo
Members of the Junior League of Buffalo and community volunteers will serve as docents offering tours of the Palmer Centennial House, 288 Lincoln Parkway, for the 20th Decorators's Show House. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

Junior League to offer private tours of 2019 Decorators' Show House

|Published |Updated

Members of the Junior League of Buffalo and community volunteers will serve as docents offering tours of the Palmer Centennial House, 288 Lincoln Parkway, for the 20th Decorators' Show House.

The Buffalo News also is a sponsor of the event.

The privately guided tours will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays from April 29 to May 14, when the Show House is closed to the general public. The Show House Boutique will be open for shopping and the purchase of light refreshments, according to organizers.

The private tours must be reserved in advance for $30 per person and a $1 handling fee per group order. To reserve a tour, download a reservation form at www.jlbuffalo.org, or contact the Junior League of Buffalo at 884-8865.

Story topics: / /

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.

There are no comments - be the first to comment