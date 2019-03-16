Share this article

ImamAgwa leads a prayer service at the Islamic Society of Niagara Frontier, on Heim Road in Amherst in 2013. (Harry Scull, Jr/Buffalo News file photo)

Islamic Society will hold prayer vigil for New Zealand shooting victims

The Islamic Society of Niagara Frontier will hold a prayer vigil for victims of the mass shooting at two mosques in New Zealand Friday.

The non-profit religious and charitable organization said it has received an outpouring of support from the Buffalo community since Friday's terrorist attack, and invites the entire community to attend.

The gathering will be held from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Islamic Society of Niagara Frontier banquet hall, 745 Heim Road, in Amherst.

It is co-sponsored by Muslim Public Affairs Council, WNY Muslims and others.

