Panama player Cameron Barmore pauses for a moment in the closing seconds of a loss to Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville the New York State Class D semifinal at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama player Gerrit Hinsdale has the ball knocked away by Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville defender Logan Dillenbeck during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama player Mitch Hovey drives to the basket against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama player Isaac Lawson walks back to the bench after a loss to Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama coach Ed Nelson calls a play against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama defender Dominic Spontaneo and Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville player Jack Brundage battle for a loose ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama player Dominic Spontaneo defends Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville shooter Adan Vasquez during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama players defend Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville shooter Tyler Leon.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama students cheer on their team against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama player Dominic Spontaneo is introduced prior to playing Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama forward Cameron Barmore shoots against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama player Gerrit Hinsdale dribbles against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama forward Cameron Barmore shoots against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama coach Ed Nelson calls a play against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama players celebrate a Jack Sperry three point basket against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama player Mitch Hovey battles for a loose ball with Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville player Zach Miser.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama player Gerrit Hinsdale dribbles against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama players sit on the bench after a loss to Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama player Gerrit Hinsdale grabs an offensive rebound against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama player Mitch Hovey grabs a rebound against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Panama fans celebrate against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville.
Share this article