Old Neighborhood Parade turns Old First Ward green
The parade.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Iron Workers Local 6 members straddled a steel beam on a float.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Of course the bagpipers are always a favorite like this group representing the Buffalo Firefighters Pipe & Drum Band.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Revelers enjoy the festive event.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Gina Ratjczak, of Buffalo, found a warm seat to watch the parade and tailgate at the same time.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Irish dancers along the route.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A classic shirt for a classic event.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
There in spirit. Family and friends march to honor Sheriff Tom Higgins who our community lost in 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The Buffalo Police Emerald Society organization march during the route.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Floats and revelers were abundant.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
David Estrada of Lackawanna shoots some pictures of those in the parade.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Revelers march along the route.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Jeff and Michelle Kawa of Corfu get a neck workout taking in the sights and sounds of the parade.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Mia Militello, 4, of South Buffalo made the cutest leprechaun as she watches the parade.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Abigail Paluszynski , 6, enjoys a warm slice of pizza as she watches the parade.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Citizens get a great spot to watch the parade in front of the Helen Beaman Center.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Green hair and a lucky pony tail on this guy making his way to the parade.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Barbara Sopko of Hamburg tries to block her face from the chilly wind as she watches the parade.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 19
Saturday, March 16, 2019
The Old First Ward Parade brought hundreds of revelers to the streets of the Old First Ward on Saturday.
Share this article