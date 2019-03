Smiles at Indigo Girls in Babeville

Photo: 1 / 97

The Indigo Girls sold out their Buffalo show on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Asbury Hall in Babeville. The duo, which last released new music in 2015, has strong sociopolitical stances on gay rights, the environment, Native Americans and more. See the crowd that supported the band that's been active for nearly 35 years.