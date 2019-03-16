Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Buffalo Bulls 85, Central Michigan Chippewas 81
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats celebrates with his team in the locker room after beating the Central Michigan Chippewas 85-81 to advance to the MAC Championship on Saturday, March 16.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Dontay Caruthers celebrates after beating the Central Michigan Chippewas 85-81 to advance to the MAC Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg scores two points over Central Michigan guard Kevin McKay in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg scores two points over Central Michigan Chippewas guard Kevin McKay in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg scores two points over Central Michigan Chippewas forward David DiLeo in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jayvon Graves dunks the ball for two points over Central Michigan Chippewas forward David DiLeo in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jayvon Graves dunks the ball for two points over Central Michigan Chippewas forward David DiLeo in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris scores two points over Central Michigan Chippewas guard Kevin McKay in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats looks over his team from the bench in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Dontay Caruthers is guarded by Central Michigan Chippewas guard Dallas Morgan in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins is guarded by Central Michigan Chippewas forward David DiLeo in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Dontay Caruthers is guarded by Central Michigan Chippewas guard Kevin McKay in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins is guarded by Central Michigan Chippewas guard Shawn Roundtree in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins is guarded by Central Michigan Chippewas guard Shawn Roundtree in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Davonta Jordan is guarded by Central Michigan Chippewas guard Dallas Morgan in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jayvon Graves steals the ball from Central Michigan Chippewas guard Larry Austin Jr. in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Central Michigan Chippewas guard Kevin McKay rebounds the ball away from Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Dontay Caruthers scores two points over Central Michigan Chippewas guard Kevin McKay.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats cheers on his team in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Dontay Caruthers steals the ball away from Central Michigan Chippewas guard Larry Austin Jr. in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris scores two points over Central Michigan Chippewas forward Robert Montgomery in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls fans cheer on their team in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Montell McRae scores two points over Central Michigan Chippewas guard Larry Austin Jr. in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris scores two points over Central Michigan Chippewas guard Kevin McKay in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls fans cheer on their team in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bull fans celebrates after beating Central Michigan Chippewas 85-81 to advance to the MAC Championship tomorrow at Quicken Loans Arena.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats celebrates with his team in the locker room after beating Central Michigan Chippewas 85-81 to advance to the MAC Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats celebrates with his team in the locker room after beating Central Michigan Chippewas 85-81 to advance to the MAC Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
More Galleries
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Smiles at Jose Gonzalez and the String Theory at UB CFA
Smiles at the Sabres Alumni Wine Festival
Picture This: Sabres Alumni Wine Festival
Catches of the Week (March 20)
Smiles at Mayer Bros. Cider Mill spring opening in West Seneca
Signs of spring pop up around Western New York
Sabres 4, Blues 3 SO
Smiles at St. Patrick's Day Parade
Photo:
1
/ 29
Friday, March 15, 2019
Buffalo Bulls 85, Central Michigan Chippewas 81.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
UB menu0027s basketball earns 30th win, advances to MAC Tournament title game
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article