West Genesee 59, Niagara Falls 57 NYS Class AA Semi Final.
Niagara Falls defender Willie Lightfoot watches West Genesee guard Will Amica during first half action in the New York State Class AA Semi Final at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls player Jalen Bradberry walks back to the bench with his face covered after a technical foul on Josiah Harris against West Genesee during second half action.
Niagara Falls guard Jaemon Turner drives to the basket against West Genesee.
Niagara Falls guard Jaemon Turner shoots against West Genesee.
Niagara Falls guard Willie Lightfoot shoots against West Genesee.
Niagara Falls forward Jalen Bradberry drives past West Genesee defender John Benson during first half action.
Niagara Falls forward Moran Montgomery drives to the basket against West Genesee during first half action.
Niagara Falls guard Willie Lightfoot drives past West Genesee defender Jack McLane during first half action.
Niagara Falls guard Jaemon Turner shoots against West Genesee during second half action.
Niagara Falls cheerleader Sam Chick during a timeout against West Genesee.
Niagara Falls guard Willie Lightfoot drives to the basket against West Genesee.
Niagara Falls player Naim Bradley and West Genesee player Jack McLane battle for a loose ball.
Niagara Falls guard Willie Lightfoot misses the last shot against West Genesee.
Niagara Falls player Naim Bradley reacts to losing to West Genesee in the New York State Class AA semifinal.
Niagara Falls player Josiah Harris consoles Willie Lightfoot after a loss to West Genesee.
Niagara Falls coach Sal Constantine consoles Willie Lightfoot after a loss to West Genesee.
Niagara Falls coach Sal Constantino reacts to a West Genesee basket.
Niagara Falls guard WIllie Lightfoot drives to the basket against West Genesee.
Niagara Falls cheerleaders cheer during a timeout against West Genesee during second half action.
Niagara Falls cheerleader Sam Chick during a timeout against West Genesee.
Niagara Falls defender Jaden Turner grabs a rebound against West Genesee.
