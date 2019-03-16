FUNK, Lawrence J.

FUNK - Lawrence J. March 14, 2019, at age 73. Beloved husband of the late Beverly (nee Weiss) Funk; devoted father of Susan Funk and the late Lori Funk; dear son of the late William and Mary (nee O'Brien) Funk; loving grandfather of Eryka and Jacob Eagle; brother of Dolores (Robert) Diemert and Walter (Martino) Funk; fond companion of Yukon and Toby; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Sunday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 AM from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Interment to follow at Clarence Fillmore Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com