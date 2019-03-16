Entercom sells radio tower on Grand Island

Entercom has sold its radio tower on Grand Island that carries the signal for WKSE-FM Kiss 98.5 but will continue using the tower through a leaseback with the new owner.

Entercom New York LLC this month sold the tower at 2692 Staley Road, west of Baseline Road, for nearly $1.5 million to Vertical Bridge, a Florida-based tower company, county records show.

Two towers – one for WKSE and one for WHLD-AM 1270 – previously operated on the site.

WHLD is now owned by Cumulus and operates from another site so in recent years only the WKSE tower was in use. Both towers were torn down last year and replaced by a single tower that will, according to Entercom, continue to carry the WKSE signal.

Such sale-leaseback deals are becoming common in the radio industry.