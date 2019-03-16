DUDKOWSKI, Elizabeth R. "Betty" (Martzolf)

DUDKOWSKI - Elizabeth R. "Betty"(nee Martzolf)

March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of John (Charlotte), Rosemary (Conrad) Jurek, Carol (Vladimir) Jovic, Joan (late Kevin) Lawless, Ellen (Philip) Wanat and the late Mary Jacobs; grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of eleven; great-great-grandmother of two. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher, Inc., Funeral home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Sunday from 4-8 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church Lancaster, NY, Monday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com