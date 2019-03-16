Dirschberger's request to be freed on bail denied

Former Erie County Social Services Commissioner Al Dirschberger will remain in jail until his sentencing on April 12, despite his defense team's request.

Dirschberger's lawyers sought to have Dirschberger released on bail and to have his sentencing delayed pending the outcome of his appeal. Dirschberger was sent directly to jail on March 1 after a jury found him guilty on a count of third-degree felony rape and third-degree criminal sex act. Acting Albany County Supreme Court Justice Roger D. McDonough, who presided over his trial, said he would not grant bail after the jury verdict because Dirschberger was convicted of a violent felony.

Dirschberger's lawyers subsequently asked the Appellate Division to grant bail and delay sentencing. The request was denied this week.