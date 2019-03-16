Custom Beaute wellness clinic going global

The owner of an eight-year-old beauty, paramedical and wellness clinic in Western New York is going global.

Sherry Hale – owner of Custom Beaute in the Northwoods Medical office building in Amherst – is the new CEO and founder of the SHALE Group.

Custom Beaute is the services division, Custom Beautech is the products division for the U.S. and Canada, and Custom Beaucademy is its new educational program.

Hale – a master artist and trainer who has more than 25 years in the industry – has performed more than 10,000 combined permanent makeup procedures. She sees good skin care as an entry point to good overall health.

Cosmetic micropigmentation is a process in which specialty formulated FDA-approved organic pigments are implanted into the upper dermal layer of the skin, giving a natural look. These long-lasting tattoos allow cancer patients and others to have the appearance of full eyebrows or lashes. It also helps people deal with hair loss. She and her staff also are often called upon to repair extensive damage to lips, brows, and liner completed by underqualified and unsafe technicians.

The SHALE goal is to raise the bar for what qualifies as a certified technician, a standard that until now has been arbitrary, Hale said.

She also has patented her own all-purpose permanent makeup tool – Sherry Hale Define – and created her own line of organic pigments and skin care products that can purchased online through Custom Beautech.

Hale and Karen Dionis, also a permanent makeup artist, are part of the SHALE enterprise. Dionis has become the director of education and head instructor at Custom Beaucademy. The academy – the first of its kind in New York State – will offer cosmetic micropigmentation educational programs in Amherst, London, Italy, and Dubai.

Artist Dawn Forshaw, also involved with the new company as director of European education, is CEO of a United Kingdom Level 4 training academy.

To learn more about the new company and its offerings, visit custombeaute.com.